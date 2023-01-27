NEET PG 2023: Last Date to Apply TODAY at nbe.edu.in- Direct Link Here

NEET PG 2023: National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam, NEET PG 2023 last date to apply is today, January 27, 2023. Candidates who want to take the NEET PG 2023 Exam can register and fill out an application form on the official websites natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. Candidates can submit their applications until 11:55 p.m. tonight, according to the official schedule released by the National Board of Examinations of Medical Sciences, NBE.

After the NEET PG 2023 application period expires today, NBE will open the edit window for candidates on January 30, 2023. According to the official schedule, the NEET PG 2023 test will be held on March 5, 2023. The NBE has said that the results of the NEET PG Exam will be announced by March 31, 2023.

NEET PG 2023: Here's how to apply

Visit the official website – nbe.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided for NEET PG

A new page will open, click on the link provided for “Application form” under NEET PG 2023

Register yourself and login

Fill in the form and upload all documents

Pay the application and exam fees, if any, and submit the form

Download and take a printout for future references.

The majority of candidates have currently voted for NBE to postpone the NEET PG 2023. Because the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has extended the internship deadline till June 30, 2023, aspirants have petitioned officials to consider holding the NEET PG Exam in May rather than March.

If the exam is held in May, students will have more time to study, and the time between the NEET PG results and the commencement of the counselling procedure will be shortened. The exam will be held as planned for the time being.