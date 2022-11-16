NEET PG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC is all set to close the NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop Up Round choice filling and locking window today, November 16. Prior to November 13, 2022, NEET PG applicants had until November 16 to submit their selections for the Mop Up Round. It was completed taking into account the Supreme Court of India's rulings. Candidates who have questions should visit the official website, mcc.nic.in. An official notice released on November 14 reads, “In view of the directions of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in Contempt Petition No. 671 of 2022 (Dy. No. 35224/2022), all states and union territories have to complete the second round of state counselling by 06:00 P.M on 16th November 2022 and submit the data on the same day to the Medical Counselling Committee for the purpose of uploading the data.”

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Important dates

Choice filling last date is November 16, 2022 tiill 5 PM

Choice locking last date is November 16, 2022 from 2 PM to 5 PM

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Here’s how to fill choices

Go to the official website of Medical Counselling Committee, mcc.nic.in

Applicants must click on the NEET PG 2022 registration link, login with the NEET PG Roll number, password

Fill in the choices of subjects and institutions accordingly

Click on submit and download the confirmation page

This year, MCC has repeatedly rescheduled the NEET PG mop-up round counselling process.