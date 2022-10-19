NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Final Merit List to be RELEASED TODAY at mcc.nic.in- Check schedule and other details here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate, NEET PG Counselling 2022 final merit list is scheduled to be released today, October 19, 2022. The Medical Counseling Committee, MCC, will publish the NEET PG Round 2 final allotment result on the official website, mcc.nic.in, today in accordance with the NEET PG Counseling Schedule 2022. Candidates can go onto MCC with their application number and birthdate to view their NEET PG Final allotment result for 2022. The final allotment results should be available by evening, according to the students.

After taking into account the candidates' representations regarding the provisional allotment result, MCC will prepare the final allotment result. The seat allocation process for NEET PG Round 2 was carried out from October 17 to 18, 2022, and the tentative allotment results were made public yesterday, October 18.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Schedule

NEET PG 2022 round 2 counselling registration dates October 10 to 14, 2022 Choice filling/locking October 10 to 14, 2022 Verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes October 14 to 16, 2022 Processing of seat allotment October 17 to 18, 2022 NEET PG round 2 seat allotment result date 19-Oct-22 Reporting/ Joining October 20 to October 26, 2022

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “PG Medical counselling” section.

Look for the link that reads, “Check NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result.”

Enter the login credentials, if required.

Download the seat allotment result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates who receive seats in Round 2 must report and enrol in the specified course and college in accordance with their NEET PG Seat allocation order between October 20 and 26, 2022.