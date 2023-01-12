NEET PG Counselling 2022: Special stray round final result RELEASED at mcc.nic.in- Direct link to check here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: NEET PG Counselling 2022 Special Stray Round Result has been released today, January 12, 2023. The provisional results were released by the Medical Counselling Committee yesterday, and the final results were announced today on the official website, mcc.nic.in. According to the notice, the outcome was meant to be released on January 10, 2023, but it was delayed by one day. The entrance deadline has also been pushed back to January 14, 2023. “It is for the information to all candidates that the Provisional Result for SpecialStray Vacancy Round of NEET PG Counselling 2022 (for MD/MS/DIPLOMA/MDS & PG DNB Courses) is now available.

Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS upto 10:00 AM of 11.01.2023 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’,” reads the official statement.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website of MCC – mcc.nic.in

Go to the PG Counselling Section

Select “FINAL RESULT OF PG 2022 SPECIAL STRAY VACANCY ROUND MD/MS/DIPLOMA/DNB”

The final result will appear on the screen

Download the result and keep a copy if required

Candidates are recommended to approach the allotted college/institute only once the Final Result has been declared and the assignment letter has been downloaded from the MCC website.