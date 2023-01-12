topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
NEET PG COUNSELLING 2022

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Special stray round final result RELEASED at mcc.nic.in- Direct link to check here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Candidates are recommended to approach the allotted college/institute, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 03:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Special stray round final result RELEASED at mcc.nic.in- Direct link to check here

NEET PG Counselling 2022: NEET PG Counselling 2022 Special Stray Round Result has been released today, January 12, 2023. The provisional results were released by the Medical Counselling Committee yesterday, and the final results were announced today on the official website, mcc.nic.in. According to the notice, the outcome was meant to be released on January 10, 2023, but it was delayed by one day. The entrance deadline has also been pushed back to January 14, 2023. “It is for the information to all candidates that the Provisional Result for SpecialStray Vacancy Round of NEET PG Counselling 2022 (for MD/MS/DIPLOMA/MDS & PG DNB Courses) is now available.

Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS upto 10:00 AM of 11.01.2023 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’,” reads the official statement.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Here’s how to check

  • Visit the official website of MCC – mcc.nic.in
  • Go to the PG Counselling Section
  • Select “FINAL RESULT OF PG 2022 SPECIAL STRAY VACANCY ROUND MD/MS/DIPLOMA/DNB”
  • The final result will appear on the screen
  • Download the result and keep a copy if required

NEET PG Counselling 2022; direct link to check here

Candidates are recommended to approach the allotted college/institute only once the Final Result has been declared and the assignment letter has been downloaded from the MCC website.

Live Tv

NEET PG Counselling 2022stray vacancystray vacancy roundneet pg stray vacancy roundneet stray vacancy round 2022special stray vacancy round neet pgspecial stray vacancy roundneet pg spcecial stray round resultspecial stray vacancy round resultmcc stray vacancy round

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?