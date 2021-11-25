NEET PG counselling postponed for 4 weeks; Centre to revisit EWS determining criteria

New Delhi: The Central government on Thursday (November 25) told Supreme Court that it has taken a considered decision to revisit the limit of Rs 8 lakh annual income fixed for determining the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category for reservation in NEET admissions for postgraduate medical courses.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for Centre sought four weeks time from a Bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Vikram Nath, saying a committee will be constituted to determine the criteria for EWS.

Mehta told the Bench that National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG counselling shall remain postponed until the determination. "In the matter, I have instruction to say that the government has decided to revisit the criteria. We will formulate a committee and take a fresh decision within four weeks. Till then the counselling shall remain stayed only. I give my assurance," Solicitor General told the Bench.

The Bench recorded the submission of the Solicitor General and posted the matter for hearing on January 6, 2022. Earlier, the apex court had asked the Centre to put on hold the counselling for NEET-PG until it decides the validity of the Centre`s decision to introduce OBC and EWS reservation in All India Quota.

It had said that NEET-PG counselling will not start without its approval as the court is examining a plea against the Centre`s decision for medical admission. The Central government had also assured the apex court that the counselling process will not commence till the Bench decides the matter.

The top court was hearing a batch of pleas challenging the Centre and Medical Counselling Committee July 29 notice providing 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Class (OBC) and 10 per cent for EWS category for the admission in the NEET for all medical seats.

The July 29 notice provide 27 per cent reservation for OBC and 10 per cent for EWS category in 15 per cent UG and 50 per cent PG All India Quota seats (MBBS/BDS and MD/MS/MDS) with effect from the current academic session 2021-22.

On October 21, the Bench had asked the Centre whether it would like to revisit the limit of rupees eight lakh annual income, fixed for determining the EWS category for reservation in NEET admissions for medical courses. It had asked the Centre whether any exercise was undertaken before fixing a limit of Rs 8 lakh annual income for determining the EWS category.

