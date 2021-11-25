Breaking: Schools in Maharashtra to reopen for all classes from December 1

The Maharashtra government has announced that schools will be reopen for all classes from December 1. "After discussing with CM, cabinet & paediatric task force, state cabinet has decided to re-open schools from Std 1-4 in rural areas and Std 1-7 in urban areas from 1st Dec. We're committed to safe resumption of schools," Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad was quoted by ANI.

Earlier in October, the state government had decided to resume physical classes in schools for other classes. Gaikwad had then announced that in rural areas, classes will resume for class 5 to 12 while in urban areas, for classes 8 to 12.

