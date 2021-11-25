RRB NTPC Result 2021 likely to be declared soon, check details here

New Delhi: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is likely to release the Non-Popular Category (NTPC) CBT-1 result 2021 soon, media reports said.

RRB NTPC 2021 exam was conducted for the vacancies under NTPC like Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk among others. The recruitment drive will fill 35,281 vacancies in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways.

RRB had conducted the NTPC CBT-1 exam in seven phases from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021. Candidates should keep a tab on the official website of RRB at www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ for detailed notification on the result. Candidates can check the regional websites of RRB for checking their result.

RRB had released the answer keys, question papers, responses for NTPC 2021 CBT-1 exam from August 16 to 23, 2021.

Those who qualify the NTPC CBT-1 exam will be called for the second stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2). Candidates will be shortlisted for the second stage CBT on the basis of normalized marks obtained by them in first stage CBT and the options for various posts exercised by them keeping in view the educational qualification of the candidate.

Live TV