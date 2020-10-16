NEET result 2020: Odisha's Soyeb Aftab tops exam with perfect score, secures 720/720

Odisha's Soyeb Aftab bagged the top rank attaining a perfect score as the result of the medical entrance exam NEET was announced on Friday. Delhi girl Akansha Singh secured the second rank, according to officials of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

In a first, Soyeb Aftab secured 720 out of 720 which made him attain 99.99 percentile. A student of Allen Institute Kota for the last three years, Soyeb secured AIR 1.

Shoaib became the first student in the country to score 720 out of 720 in the exam. Shoaib said that his dream is to serve the country by becoming a good cardiologist. He wants to study further in AIIMS, Delhi.

He said, "There is no doctor in my family, so I didn't expect this. I had hoped to make it to top 100 or top 50 but I never expected to score 720/720. The exam was being postponed, so there was a lot of pressure. But the goal was to stay calm and utilise time."

A total of 7,71,500 candidates have qualified the exam for which over 13.66 lakh candidates had appeared. The highest number of qualifying candidates are from Tripura (88,889) followed by Maharashtra (79,974).

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) was conducted on September 13 amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. From this year, the admissions to MBBS course in 13 All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry, will also be made through NEET following the amendment in National Medical Commission Act, 2019, passed by Parliament last year.

The test was offered in 11 languages -- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu -- this year. Based on the initial report, more than 77 per cent aspirants took the test in English, around 12 per cent in Hindi and 11 per cent in other languages.

The exam was earlier postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the government decided to go ahead with it, despite opposition by a section, to mitigate any further academic loss.