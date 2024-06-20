Advertisement
NEET Row 2024: Controversy Gets Intense As Arrested Contestant Confesses

The NEET controversy intensifies as one of the arrested candidates admits to a question paper leak, contradicting official denials. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2024, 11:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau
NEET 2024: Amid the ongoing controversy over the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), one of the four arrested aspirants from Bihar has confessed that the question paper for the medical entrance exam was leaked the previous night, according to reports. The National Testing Agency and the government have been denying that there was a paper leak.

The NEET controversy intensifies as the confession contradicts official denials to the leakage of question paper. Allegations of irregularities have sparked protests and legal challenges across the country.

Anurag Yadav, who was arrested over the controversy, has confessed that they received the exact questions that were asked in the exam, according to the reports

 

