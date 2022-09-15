NEET SS Results 2022 DECLARED at natboard.edu.in- Direct link to check scorecard here

NEET SS Result 2022: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has declared NEET SS Results 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Super Speciality examination can check their results through the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in. The Board has released the result cum merit list on the official website. The NEET Result for today's NEET Super Specialty exam is available to those who took the exam. 15 September. Candidates should be aware that although the website includes a tab for results, the link to access them has not yet been activated.

NEET SS 2022 - Important Dates

NEET SS Result 2022 Today, September 15, 2022 Academic session commences October 1, 2022 Last date upto which students can be admitted, joined October 31, 2022

NEET SS Result 2022: Here's how to download

Step 1. Visit the official website of NBE, nbe.edu.in

Step 2. Click on the ‘NEET SS’ link available on the homepage

Step 3. Choose the result PDF for the respective super speciality course.

Step 4. Find your NEET SS 2022 roll number.

Step 5. Check the marks and rank.

Step 6. Take a printout of the NEET SS 2022 list.

Candidates showed up for exams for 32 super specialities under the NEET SS 2022 Exam. In a total of 156 government, private, and deemed-to-be-university medical colleges, universities, judged to be medical schools, and Armed Forces Medical Service institutions, there are a combined 2,447 seats available for doctor of medicine (DM) and master of surgery (MCH) programmes.