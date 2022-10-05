NewsIndia
NEET UG 2022

NEET UG 2022 State Counselling Schedule RELEASED at mcc.nic.in- Check notification and other details here

NEET UG 2022: State Counselling Schedule has been released by the Medical Counselling Committee. Concerned candidates can check the important dates in the notification provided below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 11:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

NEET UG 2022 State Counselling Schedule RELEASED at mcc.nic.in- Check notification and other details here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released the state counselling schedule for NEET UG Counselling. The schedule is available for download on mcc.nic.in.  Candidates who are concerned can review the information here. Additionally shown below is the state quota counselling schedule. The first round of MCC NEET counselling for the All India Quota will occur between October 11 and October 20, 2022.

It shall occur between October 17 and October 28, 2022, for the 85% state quota seats. Candidates need to be aware that each state's schedule for counselling will be published separately on its own website.

NEET UG 2022: Here’s how to check

  • Go to mcc.nic.in
  • Click on UG Medical Counselling 2022
  • Then click on STATE COUNSELLING SCHEDULE UG 2022
  • The schedule will be displayed on screen

NEET UG 2022; download the schedule here

The timetable will be posted on the MCC website. All participating institutes and colleges are instructed to regard all Saturdays, Sundays, and Gazetted Holidays as working days to ensure punctual adherence to the schedule and account for the limited time available for conducting counselling.


 

 

 

Live Tv

NEET UG 2022neet counselling ug 2022counsellingNEET UG counsellingNEET Counselling 2022NEET counsellingneet 2022 counselling dateneet ug 2022 counselling dateMCCmcc neet

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Mythological analysis of 'Ramayana' and 'Adipurush'
DNA Video
DNA: Why most children in orphanages of country are daughters?
DNA Video
DNA: Free facilities...just a fantasy!
DNA Video
DNA : Who killed DG Hemant Lohia?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 04, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Political turmoil over 'Vande Mataram' in Maharashtra
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's sacrilege in Gurdwara Panja Sahib
DNA Video
DNA: Fake bomb rumor creates in four countries
DNA Video
DNA: Massive protests against hijab continues in Iran
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Air Force receives indigenous LCH 'Prachand'