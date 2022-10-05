NEET UG 2022 State Counselling Schedule RELEASED at mcc.nic.in- Check notification and other details here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released the state counselling schedule for NEET UG Counselling. The schedule is available for download on mcc.nic.in. Candidates who are concerned can review the information here. Additionally shown below is the state quota counselling schedule. The first round of MCC NEET counselling for the All India Quota will occur between October 11 and October 20, 2022.

It shall occur between October 17 and October 28, 2022, for the 85% state quota seats. Candidates need to be aware that each state's schedule for counselling will be published separately on its own website.

NEET UG 2022: Here’s how to check

Go to mcc.nic.in

Click on UG Medical Counselling 2022

Then click on STATE COUNSELLING SCHEDULE UG 2022

The schedule will be displayed on screen

The timetable will be posted on the MCC website. All participating institutes and colleges are instructed to regard all Saturdays, Sundays, and Gazetted Holidays as working days to ensure punctual adherence to the schedule and account for the limited time available for conducting counselling.



