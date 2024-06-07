Advertisement
NEET UG Result 2024: Former PM Gehlot Demands Probe Into Irregularities

The National Testing Agency (NTA), however, denied any irregularities and said the changes made in the NCERT textbooks and grace marks for losing time at the examination centres are some of the reasons behind the students scoring higher marks.

Neet UG Result: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday demanded a probe into the alleged irregularities in the NEET medical entrance exam. Several aspirants of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) have alleged inflation of marks which led to a record 67 candidates bagging the top rank, including six from the same exam centre.

"Candidates have expressed apprehensions of irregularities regarding the NEET exam and its result wherein several candidates from the same centre got full marks, and candidates with close roll numbers topped, " he said on X.
"Many such aspects are surfacing which increases the apprehensions of irregularities in the examination," he said.

Gehlot said the matter concerns the future of lakhs of students and the credibility of the medical profession. So, the central government and the NTA should take it seriously and investigate it to ensure justice. Earlier in the day, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the Narendra Modi government over the issue and called for resolution of students' "legitimate complaints" through an investigation.

