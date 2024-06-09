NEET-UG 2024: Rahul Gandhi Pledges To Be Voice Of Students In Parliament, Says 'Scam In NEET Exam Has Devastated...'

Congress' MP-elect Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024 examination, as he promised to become the voice of the students in Parliament.

He reiterated the poll promise by the Congress party to formulate a law freeing the students from paper leak adding that the party has made a 'robust plan'.

"Narendra Modi has not even taken oath yet and the scam in NEET exam has devastated more than 24 lakh students and their families. 6 students from the same exam centre top the exam with maximum marks, many get such marks which are technically not possible, but the government is continuously denying the possibility of paper leak," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

"Congress had made a robust plan to deal with this 'paper leak industry' which is being run in collusion with the education mafia and the government machinery. In our manifesto, we had pledged to free the students from paper leak by making a law," he added.

He further claimed the support of the youth in the country towards the opposition coalition, INDIA bloc.

"Today, I assure all the students of the country that I will become your voice in Parliament and strongly raise the issues related to your future. The youth have expressed confidence in INDIA - INDIA will not allow their voice to be suppressed," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Congress general secretary (organisations) KC Venugopal targeted the BJP for destroying the future of students and urged the Ministry of Education to conduct an exhaustive inquiry into the NEET-UG Exam 2024 irregularities.

In a post on X, KC Venugopal said, "The BJP government has totally botched the NEET examinations and destroyed the future of our medical aspirants."

"First, it persisted with the exam despite huge opposition from many states, especially Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Now, it is clearly unable to administer it effectively and we are now seeing the paper leak at the national level. This, coupled with multiple irregularities raises alarm about how the exam is being conducted," he added.

He further informed that to address the concerns of students and their parents, he has written a letter to K Sanjay Murthy, Secretary of the Ministry of Education, and demanded an impartial inquiry into this issue and sought Murthy's attention regarding the complaints and concerns on the conduct and result of NEET-UG 2024.

"As you are aware, the NTA released the results of NEET-UG 2024 on June 4, 2024. The results have been marred by allegations of irregularities and paper leaks following the inflated marks of some medical aspirants," Venugopal mentioned in the letter.

KC Venugopal also raised the issue of paper leak in his letter and said, "... Initially, there were allegations of paper leak which has been now followed with massive irregularities in the result declaration."

The NTA on Saturday set up a committee to review the grace marks awarded to NEET UG 2024 candidates amid allegations of mark inflation.

The Ministry of Education established a committee to review the grace marks awarded to over 1,500 candidates. Several candidates alleged that the inflation of marks has resulted in 67 candidates securing the top rank, including six from the same exam centre in Haryana.

Amid allegations raised by the Opposition leaders on the conduct of the 2024 NEET examination, the Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA), Subodh Kumar Singh said, "They (the committee) will meet soon and they will be able to submit their recommendation within a week."

Earlier, Indian Medical Association (IMA) Junior Doctors Network has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2024. A total of 20.38 lakh students registered for the exam, out of which 11.45 lakh candidates qualified. The result was announced on Tuesday and 67 students have achieved an All India Rank (AIR) 1.