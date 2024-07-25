NEET-UG 2024 Updated Results: NTA Releases Revised Scores After Supreme Court Order

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the updated NEET-UG 2024 results and the list of top scorers, following a Supreme Court order on Tuesday to revoke the compensatory marks previously given to a specific group of students for a Physics question.

Originally, the NTA chose to award additional marks to certain students who answered incorrectly because of an error in their old Class 12 NCERT science textbook. However, on Tuesday, the Supreme Court decided that only one correct answer would be accepted, and no marks would be given for other responses.

A student had earlier highlighted that "Question No. 29" in the Physics section had two potential correct answers, even though only one should have been correct. Relying on findings from IIT Delhi, the Supreme Court later declared that marks will only be awarded for option number 4. Also read: Why Are Over 4 Lakh Students Losing Physics Marks After SC's NEET-UG Ruling?

Because of this, students who originally scored a perfect 720 out of 720 will lose four marks.

Meanwhile, the court rejected multiple petitions seeking the cancellation and retaking of the NEET UG 2024 exam. Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud pointed out that there was no proof of ‘systemic’ leak or other issues with the exam.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has faced political controversy and student protests over alleged widespread malpractices, including question paper leaks and impersonation, during the NEET-UG exam held on May 5.

The exam saw participation from 13,31,321 female candidates, 9,96,393 male candidates, and 17 transgender candidates.