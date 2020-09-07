NEP 2020 stresses on learning, passion, practicality and performance, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (September 7) joined President Ram Nath Kovind and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal through video conferencing to address the inaugural session of the Governor's Conference on New Education Policy.

PM Modi said that the work for NEP 2020 started around five years ago and suggestions of more than two lakh people have been incorporated to formulate the new policy.

"The New Education Policy focuses on learning instead of studying and goes ahead of the curriculum to focus on critical thinking. In this policy, we have stressed on passion, practicality and performance," he said.

The prime minister expressed confidence that NEP 2020 will give direction to country's goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and help India become more self-reliant in future.

"True knowledge liberates minds. With the new NEP 2020, youth can study subjects as per their interest. New Education Policy isimportant for fulfilling national aspirations," noted PM Modi.

The prime minister said that NEP 2020 has opened the way for the establishment of the best international institutions' campus across the country and this will play an important role in tackling brain drain and will allow the youth from ordinary families to receive world-class education in India.

"Under the NEP, we've opened the pathway to open campuses of best international institutes in India for our students. When top campuses will open in India, our students will get more competitive and will not have to go abroad for quality education," noted PM Modi.

"With vocational exposure right from early age, our youth will get better prepared for life. Our youth's participation in the global job market and employ-ability in India will increase with practical learning," added the prime minister.

"The pressure on students for specific streams have been removed. Our youth will now be able to learn according to their interests. Earlier, students used to pick a stream beyond their aptitude and they realised it much later. Such problems have been done away with in the NEP," he remarked.