Nepali forces fire at Indian farmers along Bihar border; 1 killed, 3 injured

New Delhi: As the border row between India-Nepal intensifies, Nepali forces fired at Indian farmers killing one while three others were left injured near the Lalbandi border of Indo-Nepal border at Sonawarsa in Bihar. One injured person has been taken away by Nepal police.

The IG of Sashastra Seema Bal of Bihar sector has confirmed the development.

According to an eyewitness account, the group of Indians were farming in the area when they were fired upon while the Nepali forces claimed they resorted to firing after some Indians were seen trying to cross the border.

Nepal's Armed Police Force (APF) Personnel at Narayanpur, Sarlahi border said that clashes erupted after a group of Indian nationals "forcefully" tried to enter Nepal via the border point. As per Nepali media reports, the APF personnel fired atleast ten shots in the air to disperse the people.

Last month, the Nepali government issued a new controversial map showing Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura as its own. On Saturday, the Nepali parliament is set to vote on the amendment of the Nepal map in the coat of arms which is expected to deepen the row.

Meanwhile, massive protests have been taking place in the country against PM KP Oli over the lack of ability to contain the COVID-19 crisis and corruption. Demonstrators have been demanding the resignation of PM Oli.