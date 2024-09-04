New Era Of Peace For Tripura: National Liberation Front, Tripura Tiger Force Sign Peace Pact With Centre, State

In a move that could help Tripura usher in an era of peace, the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Tripura and Central government. The peace pact will allow the organisation to join the mainstream and help end insurgency-related incidents in the state. The MoU was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha among others.

Speaking after the MoU, Amit Shah said that ever since Prime Minister, Narendra Modi assumed power of office he had developed the northeast region through peace and dialogue.

"This is a matter of joy for all of us that after the struggle that was ongoing for 35 years, you (armed groups) have given up weapons and joined the mainstream and expressed your commitment towards the development of the entire Tripura. Ever since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of the country, through peace and dialogue, he developed the Northeast," Shah said.

A new milestone is set today in Tripura's ongoing journey towards peace and progress with the signing of an agreement between the Govt. of India, the Govt. of Tripura, the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT), and the All-Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF).



Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that with the signing of the peace pact, more than 300 armed cadres are set to join the mainstream. "This agreement is the 12th for the northeast and the third related to Tripura. So far around 10,000 insurgents have surrendered, given up weapons and joined the mainstream...Today, with the surrender of and agreement with NLFT and ATTF, more than around 328 armed cadres will join the mainstream..." said Shah.

Chief Minister Manik Saha lauded Amit Shah for creating an atmosphere of peace and prosperity in the entire northeast region and spoke about the peace agreements signed in the last ten years under the leadership of PM Modi.