New Land Scam In Karnataka? BJP Accuses Kharge Family Of Corruption Over KIADB Allotment

A new controversy has erupted in Karnataka over a land allocation, with the BJP accusing the Congress of favoritism in the allotment of a Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) site to a trust led by the family of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. The site was granted to the Siddhartha Vihara Education Trust, which is headed by Kharge’s son, Rahul Kharge, in March 2024.

Karnataka Industries Minister M.B. Patil confirmed the allocation, noting that the land was provided at the prescribed price, without any discounts, and that no rules were violated. The 5-acre plot is part of 45.94 acres designated for civic amenities at the aerospace park and was allocated under the Scheduled Caste quota.

Priyank Kharge, Karnataka's IT/BT and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister and another son of Mallikarjun Kharge, dismissed the allegations, asserting that the land is intended for educational purposes, specifically for establishing a multi-skill development center. He emphasized that the site was not an industrial or commercial plot and that no special concessions were granted to the trust.

Priyank, who is also a trustee of the Siddhartha Vihara Education Trust, added that the KIADB followed standard procedures in the allocation. The trust, formed in July 1994, includes other trustees such as Rahul Kharge and Kharge’s son-in-law, MP Radhakrishna.

The controversy was first brought to light by BJP Rajya Sabha MP Lahar Singh Siroya, who questioned whether the allocation involved misuse of power, nepotism, and conflict of interest. Siroya criticized the Industries Minister for approving the allocation and raised concerns about the Kharge family’s eligibility for the land.

"Is this about misuse of power, nepotism, and conflict of interest? How did the Industries Minister, MB Patil consent to this allocation in March 2024? When did the Kharge family become aerospace entrepreneurs to be eligible for KIADB land? The matter of this alleged illegal allocation has also reached the Hon’ble Governor’s office," questioned BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya.

Responding to it, Priyank Kharge said, "The site allotted is NOT an industrial plot meant for industrial or commercial purposes. It is for educational purposes. The intention of the trust is to set up a multi skill development center in the CA site. Is it wrong? KIADB has not provided any subsidy to the trust for the CA site or reduced the cost of the site or provided any relaxation of payment terms."

In response to the allegations, Minister Patil reiterated that the allocation was made according to KIADB norms, with the land intended for setting up a research and development (R&D) center. He clarified that such plots could be used for various purposes, including educational and technical institutes, under KIADB regulations.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders demanded Priyank Kharge’s resignation, accusing him of abusing his position. The allegations against the Kharge family have surfaced amid ongoing scrutiny over a separate land allocation controversy involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.