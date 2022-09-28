'Next, you’ll ask for CONDOMS': Bihar IAS officer to students requesting free sanitary pads

PATNA: A senior IAS officer in Bihar has courted a controversy by giving an ''insensitive'' reply to students requesting free sanitary pads at an event held in the state capital Patna. According to reports, during a workshop on ‘Sashakt Beti, Samriddh Bihar', Harjot Kaur Bhamra, who is the managing director of Bihar Women Development Corporation, was asked if the state government can make sanitary pads available for free.

Replying to the question, Harjot Kaur said, “Today, you are asking for sanitary pads, tomorrow you will ask for condoms.” “Why do you need to take things from the government?” Harjot Kaur said, adding that “This thinking is wrong.”

Not satisfied with her reply, when the girls confronted Bhamra by saying that government promises a lot of things during elections for votes, Kaur said, “Don’t give vote. Ban Jao Pakistan (become like Pakistan).”

Interestingly, the entire conversation was caught on camera and the video is now being shared widely on social media.

अब नितिश-तेजस्वि सरकार के IAS से मिलिए। हरजोत कौर बिहार की बेटियों को सानिटरी नैपकिन माँगने पर पाकिस्तान भेजेंगी। pic.twitter.com/VjVv0EF0AP — Dr. Amrita Rathod BJP (@AmritaRathodBJP) September 28, 2022

Later, when confronted, Bhamra said, "It's false, malicious and wrong reporting of an event."