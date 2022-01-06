NIA announces cash reward for info on Assam Rifles convoy attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today announced cash rewards ranging from Rs 4 lakh to 8 lakh for information on terrorists involved in the attack that killed an Assam Rifles colonel and his family in Manipur last November.

The 10 terrorists allegedly belonged to People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the Manipur Naga People's Front (MNPF).

The November 13 attack resulted in death of five Assam Rifles personnel, including its Commanding Officer Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife and 8-year-old son.

The convoy was attacked near Sialsih village on the India-Myanmar road, under the Singngat Police Station of Manipur's Churachandpur district.

A spokesperson of the NIA said any person with "information of importance" on the suspects leading to their arrest or apprehension will be rewarded.

Those wanted for the incident include self-styled Lt Col Chaoyai and Lt Col Sagolsem Inaocha.