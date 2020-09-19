NIA busts Al Qaeda terror module after raids in West Bengal, Kerala; arrests 9 terrorists

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
NIA

NEW DELHI: In a major breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday morning busted a terror module linked to global terror group Al-Qaeda.

The terror module was busted following coordinated raids by the NIA in West Bengal’s Murshidabad and Ernakulam in Kerala.

The NIA morning carried out searches following specific inputs about the presence of some members of the Al Qaeda linked terror module.

The central agency arrested nine suspected terrorists of banned terror organisation Al-Qaeda.

The anti-terror probe agency officials said that the arrests were made after raids in West Bengal`s Murshidabad and Kerala`s Ernakulam on some intelligence input about the presence of the terrorists there.

“As per the preliminary investigation, these individuals were radicalised by Pakistan-based al-Qaeda terrorists on the social media and were motivated to undertake attacks at multiple places including the National Capital Region,” the NIA said in a statement.

Furthermore, the terror module actively raised funds and was planning to travel to Delhi procure arms and ammunition.

“The module was actively indulging in fundraising and a few members of the gang were planning to travel to New Delhi to procure arms and ammunition. These arrests have pre-empted possible terrorist attacks in various parts of the country,” the NIA said.

The anti-terror probe agency has recovered several incriminating materials from the terrorists, including firearms, body armour and explosive devices.

“A large quantity of incriminating materials, including digital devices, documents, jihadi literature, sharp weapons, country-made firearms, a locally fabricated body armour, articles and literature used for making home-made explosive devices have been seized from their possession,” the statement further said.

Al Qaeda terror module West Bengal Kerala
