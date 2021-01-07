NIA conducts searches at six locations in narco-terror case

New Delhi: National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at six locations, five in Jammu district and one in Tarn-Taran district of Punjab on Thursday (January 7). These seraches were made in connection with investigation of a Narco-terror module related to seizure of about 61 kgs of Heroin along with arms and ammunitions on 20th September 2020 at International Border at Arnia, Jammu.

Originally registered as case FIR no. 65/2020 dated 20.09.2020 at Police Station Arnia, District Jammu, under sections 307, 120B & 121 IPC and 7 & 25 Arms Act in connection with unprovoked firing at a police patrolling party from Pakistan side to provide cover for the smuggling activity, sections 8 r/w 21 & 29 NDPS Act and 13, 17 & 18 UA (P) Act were added subsequently during investigation. The case was re-registered by NIA on 26.11.2020 and taken up for investigation.

The searches were conducted at the residences of six accused persons namely Jasraj Singh, Sham Lal, Bishan Dass, Ajeet Kumar, Gurbaksh Singh and Gurpartap Singh. These accused persons were arrested for hatching a criminal conspiracy for carrying out anti-national and unlawful activities, and to help the terrorist organisations by collecting funds and channelizing the proceeds of drugs for furthering the activities of such terrorist organisations like Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

Gurpratap Singh r/o Tarn-Taran district is the kingpin of this module. In the second week of September, 2020, Gurpratap Singh had received 10 Kg of Heroin from Pakistan based handlers through his associates. The consignment in the instant case was also intended to be received by Gurpratap Singh to fund the activities of BKI in Punjab.

During the searches conducted today, digital devices and other incriminating documents having financial details and accounts numbers have been seized for further scrutiny and analysis.