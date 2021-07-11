NIA conducts searches in Meerut, arrests arms trafficker in Khalistani terrorists extortion case

New Delhi: The NIA on Sunday conducted searches at the premises of an arms trafficker at Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, he is allegedly involved in an extortion case, in which Khalistani terrorists are also named. The central probe agency arrested Mohammad Asif Ali (32) after the searches, the agency said in a statement.

Issuing a statement to this effect, the probe agency said that the case relates to information received by the Punjab Police that Arshdeep Singh and Ramandeep Singh, currently abroad, had formed a gang and were threatening and extorting money from businessmen in Punjab.

The NIA took over the investigation and during the search conducted in Meerut on Saturday, two country-made pistols of 0.315 bore, 10 live rounds of 0.315 bore, one mobile phone, two SIM cards and one memory card were seized. Subsequently, the NIA arrested Ali.

One Gagandeep used to purchase arms and ammunition from Ali and supply them to Kamaljeet Sharma, who has been arrested, and his associates, the NIA official said. These weapons were used in faith-based targeted killings and for threatening and extorting money from businessmen in Punjab.

The NIA on Sunday also conducted a search at the premises of Paramjit Singh in Meerut, another arms trafficker involved in the case. It seized Rs 9 lakh cash, mobile phones and incriminating documents, the official said.