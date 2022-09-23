NIA, ED raids on PFI offices: Attack on BJP office in Coimbatore, bottle filled with inflammable hurled

Coimbatore: After a massive crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI) by multi-agency teams led by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), a bottle filled with inflammable substance was hurled at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office here on Thursday. The BJP workers staged a protest, and the police reached the spot to pacify the protest.

One BJP worker Nandkumar told ANI, "Petrol bomb thrown at our office, this is how terror attacks come, today raids (against PFI) took place at several places, it is the anniversary of Hindu Munnani leader and BJP National president too is in the state."

Coimbatore, TN | Petrol bomb thrown at our office, this is how terror attacks come, today raids (against PFI) took place at several places, it is the anniversary of Hindu Munnani leader & BJP National president too is in state: Nandkumar, BJP worker (22.09) pic.twitter.com/yIkYJLj0Fo — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022

Notably, BJP national chief JP Nadda on Thursday evening addressed a well-attended rally at Karaikudi in the Sivaganga district, calling upon the people to "rid" the dynasty party from the state. The BJP, he said has a bright future in Tamil Nadu and Lotus will bloom in this holy land, the land of great warriors like Marudhu Pandi brothers, Velu Nachiyar and Puli Thevar.

Also read: PFI Protest: Kerala police beefs up security in the state

Nadda said that the regional parties in several States like Punjab, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have reduced to the stature of family parties like the DMK in Tamil Nadu, adding that the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has no regional aspirations and like several regional political parties across the country it is keen on continuing dynasty politics.

It may be noted here that during the NIA and ED raids on the premises of PFI, as many as 106 leaders and activists of the radical Islamic outfit were arrested on Thursday in near-simultaneous raids in 15 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country. The states where the raids were conducted included Andhra Pradesh (4 places), Telangana (1), Delhi (19), Kerala (11), Karnataka (8), Tamil Nadu (3), Uttar Pradesh (1), Rajasthan (2), Hyderabad (5), Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur.

(With Agency Inputs)