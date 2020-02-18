NIA files charge sheet against two LeT terrorist from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists--Khalil Ahmad Kayani (34) and Mohammad Nazeem (23), both residents of Tedaban village of Haveli Farwad Kahuta district in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The accused were arrested near Nilkanth Nala approximately 700 meters in along the Line of Control (LoC), in Gulmarg sector of Baramulla district. Several arms, ammunition, grenades, IED material including explosives and detonators, Pakistan made medicine and eatable items were recovered from the forest area near the LoC by the Indian Army on August 21, 2019.

The investigation has revealed that Kayani and Nazeem were in contact with their handler of LeT and Pakistani Army in PoK. Both were engaged in the task of concealing the arms, ammunitions, explosives etc. across the LoC in the forest area of India for the use by Pakistani terrorists to carry out the terrorist activities in India.

Further investigation is going on in the case.