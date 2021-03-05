हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NIA

NIA Special Court sentences ISIS terrorist to 7 years rigorous imprisonment

The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court sentenced an Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist to seven years rigorous imprisonment in ISIS Delhi Conspiracy Case on Friday.

NIA Special Court sentences ISIS terrorist to 7 years rigorous imprisonment
File photo

New Delhi: The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court sentenced an Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist to seven years rigorous imprisonment in ISIS Delhi Conspiracy Case on Friday.

The NIA in a statement said, the terrorist identified as Imran Khan Pathan alias Imran alias Imran Moazzam Khan alias Qasim was sentenced by the special NIA Court, Patiala House.

"The case was registered on December 9, 2015 under section 125 of IPC and sections 18, 18B, 38 and 39 of UA(P) Act, 1967 and pertains to larger criminal conspiracy hatched by proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS to establish its base in India by radicalizing and recruiting Muslim youth through different social media platforms, as a result of which, radicalised youths expressed their solidarity, allegiance and support to ISIS and left India to join ISIS", the NIA stated.

The agency said that that after completion of investigation, it had filed charge-sheet and supplementary charge-sheets against 17 accused including Imran Khan Pathan.

Earlier, 16 accused persons were convicted and sentenced upto 10 years rigorous imprisonment by the NIA Special Court vide its orders on October 16, 2020 and December 16, 2020 for the conspiracy hatched by ISIS handlers based in Syria and subsequently formation of group namely "Junood-ul-Khilafa-fil-Hind" owing its allegiance to ISIS, a proscribed terrorist organisation, informed the agency.

"The accused Imran Khan Pathan was in direct touch with ISIS handler namely Yusuf-Al-Hindi alias Shafi Armar. He had received funds to the tune of Rs 50,000 from one of the associates of Shafi Armar namely Mudabbir Mushtaq Sheikh (already convicted) for making an IED and to further the activities of ISIS in India", read the NIA statement.

With this judgement all 17 charge-sheeted accused involved in this case stand convicted by the NIA Special Court, it added.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NIAISIS terrorist
Next
Story

Myanmar military coup: UK sees India as important partner to bring change

Must Watch

PT2M34S

DNA: Freedom House tries to tarnish India's image!