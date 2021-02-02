Nikita Tomar case: Punjab and Haryana HC dismisses petition of main accused demanding re-probe

New Delhi: The High Court of Punjab and Haryana has dismissed the petition of the main accused in the Nikita Tomar case. Justice Sudeep Ahulwalia dismissed main accused Tausif's demand for a re-probe into the case.

The court denied the petitioner's allegations that due to pressure from political leaders, the media and the panchayat, the police investigated and submitted a challan against him in a pre-determined manner within a time limit of just 11 days without thorough investigation.

On the allegation of the petitioner that the challan was presented in a hurry, the High Court said that when the forensic report comes in the case, the investigation team can present the supplementary challan.

The accusation of presenting challan under pressure is not correct as the investigation team has strong evidence like CCTV footage, the testimony of eyewitnesses and call details.

This is to be noted that in the petition filed before the High Court, 21-year-old Tausif and Mohammad Rihan had demanded that there should be an impartial investigation in the entire matter under the supervision of the Director General of Police (DGP).

According to Tausif and Rihan, they have been implicated in the case. Tausif had earlier challenged the challan in November 2020, before Additional Sessions Judge Faridabad, but the application was rejected.

The case pertains to the killing of Nikita Tomar who was shot dead in broad daylight outside her college in Ballabgarh on October 26, 2020.



Live TV