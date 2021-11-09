Nishad Party chief stirs row with controversial remark on Lord Ram, apologises later

Prayagraj: Nishad Parry chief Sanjay Nishad on Tuesday apologised for a remark on Lord Ram that had triggered a row and also put ally BJP in a spot. In a statement Sunday in Prayagraj, he said Shringi Rishi Nishad and not king Dashrath was the father of Lord Ram, prompting the opposition to demand a reaction from the ruling BJP.

He said Lord Ram is a revered by the Nishad community. "If any wrong words have been spoken about him, I apologise to God Shri Ram for it," Nishad told reporters in Fatehpur.

"Lord Shri Ram has done a lot for our community and our community has played an important role in the construction of the Shri Ram temple," he said.

He claimed that the opposition is upset over the alliance between his party and the ruling BJP and his statement was presented in a distorted manner.