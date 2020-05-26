Nitin Gadkari lauds BRO for 'extraordinary feat' in Chardham project

New Delhi: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday (May 26,2020) lauded the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for constructing a 440-metre long tunnel below the busy Chamba town on Rishikesh-Dharasu road Highway(NH 94) and congratulated the team for the effort.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Gadkari wrote, ''Happy to announce that our Border Roads Organisation (BRO) team has made a major breakthrough in Chardham Project. They have successfully dug up 440 m long Tunnel below the busy Chamba town on Rishikesh-Dharasu road Highway(NH 94).''

Happy to announce that our Border Roads Organisation (BRO) team has made a major breakthrough in Chardham Project. They have successfully dug up 440 m long Tunnel below the busy Chamba town on Rishikesh-Dharasu road Highway(NH 94). #PragatiKaHighway pic.twitter.com/uUtkylpYft — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) May 26, 2020

In another Tweet Gadakri referred the work done by BRO as extraordinary feat and wrote, "I congratulate the entire BRO team for their extraordinary feat in nation-building amidst this global pandemic."

I congratulate the entire BRO team for their extraordinary feat in nation-building amidst this global pandemic. #PragatiKaHighway pic.twitter.com/N1APAW2c2e — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) May 26, 2020

The Union Minister said that the breakthrough of this tunnel will go a long way in facilitating speedy movement of traffic, reducing congestion and distance to Chamba town and easing the movement of yatris on Chardham Yatra and bring economic prosperity.

The 6-km road and 450-metre tunnel is being constructed at a cost of Rs 88 crore.