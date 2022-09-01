Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who left the NDA in Bihar and formed the government with the Grand Alliance, is being seen as the prime ministerial candidate in 2024. In Patna, outside the JDU office, posters have been put up in his support, which are clearly indicating this. On the other hand, Nitish's candidature has also been supported by the RJD, an ally in power. However, JDU has a different opinion on this. Party's national president Lalan Singh clearly said, "Nitish Kumar is not the prime ministerial candidate, and his candidature is a product of the media." Lalan Singh said that his aim is to unite the opposition.

Lalan Singh said that some people are running their agenda regarding Nitish's candidature and his candidature for the post of Prime Minister is the brainchild of the media. However, he reiterated the point of the poster and said that Nitish does not do 'Jumlebaazi'. JDU says that Nitish has all the qualities to become prime minister, but he is not the candidate for this post. Although it is clear from the posters that have been put up in Patna that there is a complete preparation within the party to project Nitish as the prime ministerial candidate.

Through these posters, an attempt has been made to make Nitish Kumar the leader of the country, not of Bihar. Also, these posters have been put up with the aim of further polishing the image of 'Sushasan Babu'. However, after the Grand Alliance came to power, there are speculations that Nitish Kumar may be the prime ministerial candidate from the opposition in 2024. But on the other hand, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is also trying to unite the opposition by meeting leaders of different parties. Recently, he met Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar in Patna.

In the press conference held after this meeting, both the leaders were questioned about the candidature of the Prime Minister. But even then, both KCR and Nitish seemed to avoid answering. Opposition leaders are not ready to open their cards yet because doing so can lead to cracks in opposition unity. From Mamta Banerjee to Sharad Pawar and Nitish Kumar to KCR, all these leaders are currently engaged in the exercise of uniting the opposition parties before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections so that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP can be fought firmly.