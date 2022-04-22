Nitish Kumar to join Tejashwi Yadav's Iftaar Party: Sources

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to attend RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav's Iftar Party this evening, sources have told Zee Media. The party will be attended by sitting and former MLAs, MLCs, MPs and other top leaders of the RJD.

Along with CM Nitish Kumar, a number of noted personalities from across the state have been invited for the iftaar part. RJD has also invited Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the event. Tej Pratap Yadav posted an invitation card on his Twitter handle and invited Shah.

"In the month of the precious Ramzan month, we welcome our Union Home Minister Janab Amit Shah on the soil of Patliputra for the celebration of Dawat-e-Iftar in the 10 circular road residence of Rabri Devi," Tej Pratap Yadav posted in Hindi on his Twitter wall. He also put up a couplet along with the invite.

Besides the tweet, posters were put at several places in Patna, which have Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, Misa Bharti and Tej Pratap Yadav seated in chairs and the pictures of party`s other leaders -- Jagadanand Singh, Shivanand Tiwari, Abdul Bari Siddiqui, Shyam Rajak, Uday Narayan Chaudhary, Bhai Virendra, Sunil Kumar Singh and newly elected MLC Ajay Singh are also there. The poster has a caption of `A to Z family`.

The RJD has also invited LJP (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan and VIP president Mukesh Sahani to the Iftar party. These two leaders have had sour relations with the BJP. They were part of NDA and now are looking for other opportunities.