Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar once again made a bizarre statement inside the assembly while talking on the issue of birth control and population control. While some MLAs were seen laughing at his statement, the opposition BJP termed it 'B-grade' remark and asked the Chief Minister to step down. The BJP termed the CM ill and said that an ill person has no right to occupy the top post.

Speaking inside the Bihar assembly, CM Kumar was emphasising on sex education for girls while saying that men would indulge in sexual relations after marriage but it's up to the girl to not get pregnant.

Watch The Video Here

#WATCH | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar uses derogatory language to explain the role of education and the role of women in population control pic.twitter.com/4Dx3Ode1sl November 7, 2023

However, the BJP was quick to slam the CM. "Wouldn't have seen a vulgar politician like Nitish Kumar in Indian politics... worm of an adult B-grade film has entered his brain... There should be a ban on his double-meaning dialogues in public," said the Bihar BJP.

However, soon after the outrage, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav clarified that CM Kumar's statement was taken out of context.

"It is wrong if someone misinterprets it. The statement of the CM was regarding sex education. People are hesitant whenever the topic of sex education is discussed. This is now taught in schools. Science and biology are taught in schools....He said what should be done practically to stop the increase in population... This should not be taken in a wrong manner. It should be taken as a sex education..." said Tejashwi Yadav.