NMAT by GMAC 2019 from October 4 to December 17, results in January 2020

Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) has announced the full schedule for NMAT by GMAC – a national-level MBA examination. NMAT 2019 will be held from October 04 to December 17. Results of the same will be announced in the third week of January 2020. The last date to register for the exam is October 3.

NMAT 2019: Complete exam schedule

Event

Start

End Registration Tuesday, July 02, 2019 Thursday, October 03, 2019 Scheduling Tuesday, July 02, 2019 Wednesday, October 16, 2019 Late Registration Friday, October 04, 2019 Monday, October 14, 2019 Registration - Retake Saturday, October 05, 2019 Saturday, December 14, 2019 Re-scheduling Tuesday, July 02, 2019 Saturday, December 14, 2019 Re-take Scheduling Saturday, October 05, 2019 Saturday, December 14, 2019 Exam Delivery Friday, October 04, 2019 Tuesday, December 17, 2019 Final Announcement of Results 3rd week of January, 2020 Official Scorecard Download Tuesday, March 31, 2020

NMAT 2019: Fee details

Service Fee Test Registration (Early) INR 2000 + applicable taxes Test Registration (Late) INR 2500 + applicable taxes Retake INR 2000 + applicable taxes Reschedule INR 1100 + applicable taxes Additional Score Reports (beyond first five) INR 200 per Score Report + applicable taxes

To register for the exam, candidates need to visit the official website nmat.org.

The NMAT by GMACis a computer-based exam and has three sections - Language Skills, Quantitative Skills and Logical Reasoning. The 75-day test window which opens in the first week of October and extends through the third week of December, allows the candidates to choose the date, time and location of the exam as per the candidates’ convenience.

The NMAT by GMAC scores are accepted in the following Institutes:

India: SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Indore and Navi Mumbai; Indian School of Business (ISB) - (Advanced Management Programme in Business Analytics (AMPBA); SPJIMR - Mumbai (For PGMPW); Xavier University, Bhubaneswar; TAPMI (For Mu Sigma- TAPMI L.E.A.D Program); SDA Bocconi Asia Center; ICFAI Business School (IBS), Hyderabad and other locations; School of Inspired Leadership (Soil); Alliance University, Bangalore; Athena School of Management , Mumbai; Shiv Nadar University, Greater Noida; Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University; Bennett University, Delhi NCR; Universal Business School; Woxsen School of Business Management, Hyderabad; Thapar School of Management, Chandigarh; ISBR Business School, Bengaluru, Karnataka; Jain University- CMS Business School; Amrut Mody School of Management, Ahmedabad University, Ahmedabad; BSE Institute Limite, Mumbai; Amity University, Delhi NCR; SRM University, Chennai, Delhi NCR; Sonipat University of Petroleum & Energy Studies (UPES), Dehradun; BML Munjal University, Delhi; VIT University, Vellore; ITM Business School, Navi Mumbai; Mody University, Rajasthan; GITAM School of International Business, Visakhapatnam; Hyderabad Business School, GITAM University, Hyderabad; Jindal Global Business school – Delhi NCR

Philippines: Asian Institute of Management; Ateneo Graduate School of Business; Virata School of Business, University of the Philippines; De La Salle University – Dasmariñas; School of Business Administration, Arellano University; De La Salle University

South Africa: Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS); Milpark Business School; North West University; Rhodes Business School; University of South Africa Graduate School of Business Leadership; WITS Business; Nelson Mandela University Business School; University of Cape Town (UCT) Nigeria: Lagos Business School; Lead City University; Redeemer’s University; Afe Babalola University; Covenant University, Nigeria