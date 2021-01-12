हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Supreme Court

No farm land will be grabbed if farmer default, rules Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (January 12) held commenced hearing on clutch of petitions challenging the three central farm laws passed by the Parliament and removal of protesting farmers from Delhi entry points.

No farm land will be grabbed if farmer default, rules Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday (January 12) held commenced hearing on clutch of petitions challenging the three central farm laws passed by the Parliament and removal of protesting farmers from Delhi entry points.

During the hearing, the CJI said, "We're concerned about validity of the farm laws and also about protecting life and property of citizens affected by protests. We are trying to solve the problem in accordance with the powers we have. One of the powers we've is to suspend the legislation and make a committee."

"This committee will be for us. All of you people who are expected to solve the issue will go before this committee. It will not pass an order or punish you, it will only submit a report to us," said CJI. 

"We are forming a committee so that we have a clearer picture. We don't want to hear arguments that farmers will not go to the committee. We are looking to solve the problem. If you (farmers) want to agitate indefinitely, you can do so," the bench said. 

Advocate ML Sharma, who filed a plea challenging the farm laws, tells the court that farmers have said they will not appear before any committee to be constituted by the court. He told the court that farmers protesting at the Delhi borders have complained that while several people came for discussions on the matter, the Prime Minister did not come."

He told the court, "We cannot ask the Prime Minister to go. He is not a party in the case."

(Inputs from ANI)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Supreme Courtfarm lawsagri lawsNarendra ModiFarmers protestfarmers protest t
Next
Story

Kerala jeweller to bid for President Donald Trump's Rolls-Royce Phantom
  • 1,04,79,179Confirmed
  • 1,51,327Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M7S

Indian govt orders 1 crore 10 lakh vaccines to Serum Institute, Pune