No food, water or toilet breaks: This is how getting out of PPE kit after 8 hrs looks

Hyderabad: As the country is battling the unprecedented outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the healthcare professionals emerge as the unsung heroes. The Telangana health department has released a picture of a healthcare professional taking off his PPE kit, that shows the bitter reality of the hardship these warriors have been facing.

In the photo, the doctor could be seen sweating profusely after taking off his PPE kit. The doctor, after completing 8-hour at work, and without having to eat, drink or go to washroom, is seen completely drenched in his sweat in the visual.

As the coronavirus cases continue to surge rapidly in India, it is important to remember the hard work and dedication shown by our healthcare workers to protect the lives of patients. In the last few days, doctors and nurses have been insulted, assaulted, and in some cases not even allowed to enter their homes in the wake of the crisis.

Earlier, Dr. Sayan Nath, a senior resident at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, wrote a blog describing the ordeal of the doctors serving at the frontlines in the fight against the deadly virus.

"Working in a COVID ICU is tough especially after donning the Personal Protective Equipment. and doffing it off takes about half an hour each. As these gears are one- time use, we forget our normal human needs like food, water, fresh air or even using the bathroom during the six-hour shift. Since only one PPE is allocated per shift, in few hospitals in the US they often wear adult diapers to avoid using toilets," he wrote in the blog.

He also described what it feels like to be inside the PPE kit. He said that 'well-fitted headgear allows no air leaks' and 'breathing becomes difficult'. He goes on to say that it is very 'hot and suffocating' and communication between health care teams also becomes very difficult. 'Even if I shout, my voice comes out as a mumble. During emergencies, we are extra cautious because even a small communication gap can lead to a lot of complications. For now, a checklist is prepared in advance and much of our communication is done through sign language,' he wrote in his blog post.

"By the end of the six-hour shift, all of us are exhausted and drained out. There are times that I have just wanted to step out and breathe in the fresh air, just for a few minutes. But I know these are luxuries for some other day. At present this is the minimum we can do for our country," he further added.

He also lamented about the abuse and the physical assault faced by doctors, saying that it 'disheartens' him and makes him 'question his career choice.'

Thankfully, the government introduced the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, which aims to protect health workers from violence.