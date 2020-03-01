No need to pass resolution against CAA, NPR in Assembly: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Amid the ongoing protests in Maharashtra and other parts of the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR), Maharashtra Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday (March 1) said that there is no need to pass a resolution against the CAA and NPR in state Assembly.

Pawar asserted that the CAA and NPR will not take away citizenship and it is unnecessary to pass a resolution against CAA and NPR just like it was done in Bihar Assembly. The NCP leader said that some people are spreading false information about CAA and NPR and it is necessary that everyone should raise awareness in the society about these things.

On February 21, Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan had said that the stand of Shiv Sena is still unclear on the CAA and NPR, adding that the issue will be taken by Maharashtra coordination committee.

"There is a three-party alliance government in Maharashtra. Congress party has cleared its stand on CAA, NPR, and NRC. This is not for the benefit of the country. It seems that Shiv Sena`s stand is still not clear on CAA, NPR, and NRC," Chavan told ANI.

It is to be noted that Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP are running a coalition government in Maharashtra. Some reports had claimed that Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is planning to bring a resolution in state Assembly against CAA and NPR in the next session of Assembly.

On February 25, a resolution was passed in Bihar Assembly to not implement the NRC in the state. The assembly also passed a resolution to implement the NPR in its 2010 form, with an amendment.

The resolution was tabled in the Assembly by Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and was passed unanimously. The resolution mentioned that there is no need of NRC in Bihar and the Centre should implement the NPR in 2010 format.