No relaxation of lockdown in Delhi, coronavirus COVID-19 spreading rapidly, says Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday held a press conference briefing on the prevailing situation in the national capital in view of coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Kejriwal said the national capital is witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases and hence, the number of containment zones are also increasing. He said that going by the current situation, the administration has decided that to provide no relaxation in the lockdown restriction. "There are as many as 77 COVID-19 containment zones in Delhi at present and all districts are categorised as hotspots," Kejriwal said.

He said a review meeting would be held on April 27 and the future course of action will be decided.

The Chief Minister said that on April 18, at least 736 COVID-19 test reports were received out of which 186 came out positive. He said that all these 186 people, who tested positive for coronavirus, showed no symptoms. "These people showed no symptoms. We have no idea how many people are asymptomatic and are carrying the virus and spreading it to others," he said.

He informed that one among the 186 people, who tested positive, was working at a govt food distribution centre set up by the Delhi government. "I have ordered to hold rapid testing of people who came to that food centre, along with others working at our centres," he said.

Kejriwal also accused Tablighi Jamaat Markaz incident for the increasing coronavirus cases in the national capital. He concluded by saying, "12 per cent of cases detected across the country in Delhi."