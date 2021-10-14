Noida Authority to start bidding for residential plots

Here’s news if you are looking to purchase plots in Delhi-NCR. The Noida Authority has come up with a new plan this Navratri that would enable you to buy 118 plots across 18 sectors in Noida.

The plots are spread across sectors 33, 34, 35, 41, 44, 51, 53, 61, 71, 72, 93B and 105, as per a Times of India report. The price of these plots will be in the range of Rs 64,790 and Rs 1.88 lakh per square meter. The online bidding of the plots will begin from December 16 and the process will be completed by December 29.

Jyotsna Yadav, officer on special duty, said, “We are hopeful of generating a good response in the market. People have been inquiring about residential schemes. Some 122 plots have been identified and will be launched this week.”

So, if you’re looking for a piece of land in Noida, this is your chance to own one.

