हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
residential plots

Noida Authority to start bidding for residential plots

The plots are spread across sectors 33, 34, 35, 41, 44, 51, 53, 61, 71, 72, 93B and 105.

Noida Authority to start bidding for residential plots
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representational use only

Here’s news if you are looking to purchase plots in Delhi-NCR. The Noida Authority has come up with a new plan this Navratri that would enable you to buy 118 plots across 18 sectors in Noida.

The plots are spread across sectors 33, 34, 35, 41, 44, 51, 53, 61, 71, 72, 93B and 105, as per a Times of India report. The price of these plots will be in the range of Rs 64,790 and Rs 1.88 lakh per square meter. The online bidding of the plots will begin from December 16 and the process will be completed by December 29.

Jyotsna Yadav, officer on special duty, said, “We are hopeful of generating a good response in the market. People have been inquiring about residential schemes. Some 122 plots have been identified and will be launched this week.”

So, if you’re looking for a piece of land in Noida, this is your chance to own one.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
residential plotsNoidaSector 51
Next
Story

IBPS Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for Assistant Professor, Engineer and other posts, check details here

Must Watch

PT2M17S

Lava from volcano on Spain's forces hundreds to evacuate