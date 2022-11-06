Noida: Big LAPSE in security of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, 15 policemen found ABSENT

The ongoing Water Week program at Greater Noida's India Expo Mart concluded on Saturday. The country's Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, had come to attend the closing ceremony. During this time, a big mistake by the police regarding security came to the fore. 15 policemen deployed for security were found absent. When DCP Abhishek Verma of Greater Noida investigated the policemen on duty for the security of the Vice President, two police stations in-charge, one inspector posted in an IT cell, one sub-inspector, a female sub-inspector, six head constables, four women constables were found absent. All the policemen reached their duty very late by the stipulated time limit. By giving strict instructions to these policemen, the absence list of all has been registered.

Tight security arrangements were made by the top officials of Greater Noida Police regarding the security of the Vice President. A heavy police force was deployed around the India Expo Mart. On this occasion, DCP Abhishek Verma of Greater Noida and Additional DCP Vishal Pandey kept monitoring themselves regarding the security. During this time, when DCP Abhishek Verma inspected the police force, it was found that some policemen had not reached duty on time.

The Water Week program was inaugurated by the country's President Draupadi Murmu and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar attended the concluding day of the function. Several Union Ministers also attended the closing ceremony.