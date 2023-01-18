Noida: Goons brutally thrash poor fruit vendor over Rs 5, VIDEO will boil your blood!

A shocking video, showing a fruit vendor being brutally thrashed by two men, is making round on socila media. It has emerged that the video is of a dispute between a fruit seller and two customers, over the price of apples in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. In the video, one can see the accused mercilessly punching the fruit seller.

The victim, Ajay, is a fruit seller and runs a shop in Haraula Mandi. On Monday, a customer named Amit reached his shop and asked him the price for apples. Ajay quoted the price as Rs 90 per kg, while Amit asked to give it for Rs 85 per kg. After which, an argument broke out between the two. The matter got so worse that Amit, along with his friend, started punching Ajay.

The passerby in the Mandi made a video of the whole incident and uploaded it. When a person tried to intervene and stop the assault, Amit and his friends threatened him to stay out of the matter.

The victim has lodged an FIR at the Phase-1 police station. Police has arrested one of the accused named Amit, while they are searching for other person involved in the incident.