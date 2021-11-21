Noida grabs two awards under Swachh Survekshan 2021

New Delhi: CEO of Noida Authority, Ritu Maheshwari on Saturday (November 20, 2021) said that Noida grabbed two awards in Swachh Survekshan 2021 awards presented by President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi`s Vigyan Bhawan.

"Noida grabbed two awards under Swachh Survekshan 2021. The city is certified with 5-star ratings under the garbage-free city category and also emerged as the country`s "cleanest medium city" in the category of 3-10 lakh population," Ritu Maheshwari said in an interview with ANI.

Meanwhile, on Saturday President Ram Nath Kovind, under Swachh Survekshan 2021, awarded Madhya Pradesh`s Indore the position of India`s cleanest city for the fifth time in a row.

Gujarat`s Surat was named the second cleanest city, while Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh was ranked third in the list.

Gujarat`s Ahmedabad was conferred with Swachh Survekshan Awards for being the country`s cleanest cantonment.

Additionally, Chhattisgarh has been ranked as the country`s cleanest state, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi bagged the cleanest `Ganga town` award.

(With ANI inputs)

