Noida horror: 80-year-old man digitally rapes minor for 7 years, held

Noida: Noida police arrested an 80-year-old man for the alleged 'digital rape' of a 17-year-old girl over the period of 7 years, IANS reported.

In a "digital rape", the accused person or the rapist uses his hands, toes, fingers or any other object for forceful penetration.

The man, identified as Maurice Ryder, was also accused of committing obscene acts with the victim.

Based on the minor`s complaint, the police registered a case under sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and section 5 and 6 of the POCSO act.

It was learnt that the accused used to also thrash the victim whenever she resisted his evil deeds.

A police officer said a probe is underway.