Noida man tests positive for coronavirus, India total climbs to 69

New Delhi: A 35-year-old man from Noida has been infected with the coronavirus and is undergoing treatment at a Delhi hospital, according to the Health Department.

The Noida resident works as a guide and was in contact with tourists from Italy visiting Agra and Jaipur.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Anurag Bhargava said Delhi's National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed that the patient is infected with the virus.

Though the person's reports from Pune-based Institute of Virology has not been released yet, the samples were sent two weeks ago and the results are expected soon.

Samples of three other members of the person's family have also been sent for tests.

Meanwhile, The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus

The virus, which emerged in China in December 2019, has spread around the world, halting industry, bringing flights to a standstill, closing schools and forcing the postponement of sporting events and concerts.

As a border control measure, India cancelled all visas, except for a few official categories, till April 15. Even outgoing travel is being cautioned against and a minimum of 14 days` quarantine will be mandatory. In an official statement said all existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/international organisations, employment, and project visas stand suspended till April 15. This will come into effect from 1200 GMT on March 13 at the port of departure.

The number of confirmed cases in India stands at 69, with Kerala and Haryana reporting the most number of cases at 17 and 14, respectively.

In Maharashtra, 11 cases have been reported and 9 positive cases from Uttar Pradesh. Rajasthan has reported 3 cases, Delhi 5 cases, Karnataka 4 cases and Union Territory of Ladakh 2 cases.

While Telangana, Punjab, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Tamil Nadu have reported one confirmed case each.