New Delhi: Noida police have been put on high alert and carried out a flag march to ensure peace in the city after violent and presumably communal clashes broke out in the neighbouring Delhi on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

"After Delhi`s sensitive incident, a flag march is underway by police with the goal to create an atmosphere of faith and security for the public. I appeal to the public to maintain peace and not pay heed to rumours," Love Kumar, Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order) told ANI.

Delhi violence

On Saturday, clashes broke out and turned violent after stone-pelting incidents were reported from the Jahangirpuri area in the national capital during a Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra.

Some people, including two policemen, have been injured and Delhi police have deployed heavy security in the area. As per the police, a case has been registered and the probe is underway.

"Case registered and investigation started... the police team present on the spot immediately contained the situation in the clash during Shobha Yatra in Jahangirpuri and maintained peace and order. A few policemen got injured in the process," said Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Depender Pathak.

Pathak added that the situation is under total control and the atmosphere is peaceful.

What happened so far

Meanwhile, heavy security forces were deployed in the Jahangirpuri area to maintain a law and order situation.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also condemned the violence and appealed for maintaining peace.

“Central govt has the responsibility to maintain peace in the national capital; appeal to people to maintain peace," the Chief Minister said.

Moreover, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke with Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and Depender Pathak over Jahangirpuri violence and asked them to maintain law and order, said official sources.

Shah, in a telephonic conversation with both the officers, also took stock of the situation after stone-pelting in Delhi`s Jahangirpuri.

According to the officials, the home minister has also directed the officers to take strict action against the miscreants.

Live TV