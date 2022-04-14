हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Noida boy death

Noida SHOCKER: Boy, 10, found dead in a sack

A 10-year-old boy was found dead in a sack in Uttar Pradesh's Noida today, sending shockwaves to district authorities. The boy had gone missing 2 days ago and a complaint was lodged in neighbouring Ghaziabad's Khora police station.

Noida SHOCKER: Boy, 10, found dead in a sack
A 10-year-old boy was found dead in a sack in Uttar Pradesh's Noida today.

A 10-year-old boy was found dead in a sack in Uttar Pradesh's Noida today, sending shockwaves to district authorities. The boy had gone missing 2 days ago and a complaint was lodged in neighbouring Ghaziabad's Khora police station. The boy was a resident of Khora Colony's Vandana Enclave. As per police, it was the boy's maternal cousin who killed him and threw the body at an isolated area in Noida's sector 54. 

Noida boy deathKhora boy death caseNoida boy found in sacknoida minor boy death case
