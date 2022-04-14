Noida SHOCKER: Boy, 10, found dead in a sack

A 10-year-old boy was found dead in a sack in Uttar Pradesh's Noida today, sending shockwaves to district authorities. The boy had gone missing 2 days ago and a complaint was lodged in neighbouring Ghaziabad's Khora police station. The boy was a resident of Khora Colony's Vandana Enclave. As per police, it was the boy's maternal cousin who killed him and threw the body at an isolated area in Noida's sector 54.
