Terms like ‘bulldozer’ and demolition have become a symbol of new political unrest in the country, especially after the Jahanguri encroachment drive. However, not all demolitions are about politics, some have a lot to do with illegal construction.

As Noida braces itself to see the demolition of the Supertech twin towers in Sector 93A, a densely populated area, on May 22, the local residents are worried about the approximately 40,000 tonnes of rubble that the demolition drive will leave behind.

In its August 31 judgment last year, the Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of the twin towers, Apex and Cayenne, with nearly 915 flats.

Edifice Engineering, a Mumbai-based demolition agency, has been tasked with bringing down both the towers in approximately "nine seconds".

What are those nine seconds will be like?

Those "nine seconds" are going to choke people, especially those who are already suffering from respiratory illnesses, in nearby societies and markets.

The residents of the two adjacent societies, ATS Green Village and Supertech Emerald Court, have already planned to move out during the demolition days, and some are even shifting out permanently, as the blast can weaken the foundation of their homes.

"It will lead to a lot of health complications due to the dust and debris. Imagine around 4,000 kg of explosives going off. The air around would be so toxic. As it is, the dust has been hanging around as parts of the walls are being demolished for many weeks now," author-journalist Ramesh Menon told IANS.

Clearing the debris of these two towers will also take a long time and while it continues, there will be dense dust around.

"It will certainly lead to respiratory irritation and those suffering from asthma will find it very difficult. The demolition may also damage the buildings nearby. No one knows how serious it would be as such a thing has never been done in an area where there are hundreds of flats in the vicinity," he lamented.

Supertech demolition: How many people are exposed to debris, rubble

Nearly 1,500 families live in the close vicinity of the towers which makes a rough estimate of around 6,000 people that will have to leave the area in advance for their safety and security.

According to Pratap Chakravarty, a resident of Supertech Emerald Court, the pre-demolition exercise involving 200 workers and heavy machinery "is leading to environmental concerns for Emerald Court and ATS Village and inhabited blocks near ground zero are facing the brunt."

"The RWAs of the two affected societies are helpless in mitigating the problem. Three Emerald Court towers are closest to the demolition site and many flat owners are now insuring their property," Chakravarty told IANS.

The residents have been told that there is going to be a five-six hour evacuation period. However, the real problem starts after the demolition.

Tentatively, around 3,000-4,000 kgs of explosives will be used for the demolition process.

(With inputs from IANS)

Live TV