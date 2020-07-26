Noida's tally of active COVID-19 cases plunge below 800, recovery rate nears 83%

Noida (UP): Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 110 new COVID-19 patients on Sunday, even as the number of active cases in the district slipped below the 800-mark after almost a month, official data showed.

So far, 4,748 people have tested positive for the infection in the district while the number of active cases stood at 773, according to the data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Since Saturday, 225 patients have been discharged, while 3,935 people have recovered from COVID-19 till date, the highest for any district in the state, the data showed.

The recovery rate of patients improved to 82.87 per cent from 79.79 per cent on Saturday, according to official statistics.

The district, adjoining Delhi, has so far recorded 40 deaths linked to COVID-19, with a mortality rate of 0.84 per cent among positive patients, it showed.

No coronavirus-linked death has been reported in Gautam Buddh Nagar since July 20, official records showed.

The last time the district had less than 800 active cases was on June 30 (776) and June 29 (756), while the cumulative death toll on both these dates was 22, according to official figures.