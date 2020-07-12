North West Bengal, Sikkim under red alert; heavy rains likely till July 16

Kolkata: A red alert has been issued for northern districts of West Bengal, Sikkim and other North eastern states as heavy to very heavy rain falls is likely to continue between July 12 to 16, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata stated in its latest bulletin.

The weather condition is due to the passing of the monsoon trough along the foothills of the Himlayas and strong moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal.

The Met bulletin also warned that the possible impact of the heavy rains could result in landslide in hilly regions, inundation of low lying areas and rise of water levels.

Red alert warning for July 12

1) Heavy to very heavy rain (7 -19) cm with extremely heavy (>=20) cm very likely to occur at one or two places over Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar, Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.

2) Heavy rain (7 - 11) cm likely to occur at one or two places over Malda, North & South Dinajpur districts.

3) Thunderstorm with lightning likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of North Bengal.

Red alert warning for July 13

1) Heavy to very heavy rain (7 -19) cm with extremely heavy (>=20) cm very likely to occur at one or two places over Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar districts.

2) Heavy to very heavy rain (7 -19) cm likely to occur at one or two places over Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts.

3) Heavy rain (7.11) cm Ilkley to occur at one or two places over Malda, North & South Dinajpur districts.

4) Thunderstorm with lightning likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of North Bengal.

Orange alert warning for July 14

1) Heavy to very heavy rain (7 -19) cm likely to occur at one or two places over Alipurduar, Coochbehar districts.

2) Heavy rain (7-11) cm likely at one or two places over Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts of North Bengal.

Orange alert warning for July 15: Heavy rain (7-11) cm likely at one or two places over Alipurduar. Coochbehar districts of North Bengal.

Orange alert warning for July 16: Heavy rain (7-11) cm likely at one or two places over Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar, Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts of North Bengal.

Meanwhile, Teesta river has been flowing dangerously above normal levels at Singtam in Sikkim. The people residing in the lower areas of Singtam have been evacuated. A portion of a house washed away at Mangan, North Sikkim due to a landslide triggered by heavy rains. Though no one was injured as people had evacuated the house.