Northern Railway cancels/diverts trains due to operational reasons in several northern states

New Delhi: At least four trains plying on Northern Railway were cancelled on Monday due to operations reasons in several states of northern India, Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway said.

Further, as many as six trains were diverted from their original routes due to operations reasons, Kumar informed news agency ANI.

Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway: Due to operational reasons the following trains have been cancelled/diverted as under today - pic.twitter.com/r2ivS86YLN — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019

Following is the list of cancelled trains:

14522/14521 Ambala-Delhi Jn-Ambala Express train journey commencing on 19.08.2019 will remain cancelled.

14681/14682 New Delhi-Jalandhar City- New D. Express train journey commencing on 19.08.2019 will remain cancelled.

14610 S. Mata Vaishno Delhi-Katra-Rishikesh Hemlamt Express train journey commencing on 19.08.2019 will remain cancelled.

Consequently, the 14609 Rishikesh-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Hemlamt Express train journey commencing on 20.08.2019 also remain cancelled.

Following are the trains which have been diverted:

19224 Jammu Tawi-Ahmedabad Express train journey commencing on 19.08.2019 will be diverted to run via Pathankot-Jalandhar City-Ludhiana-Moga-Firozpur.

14617 Saharsa-Amritsar Jan Sewa Express and 12317 Kolkata -Amritsar Akal Takhat Express trains Journey commencing on 19.08.2019 be diverted to run via Hapur-Meerut City-Saharanpur.

13308 Firozpur-Dhanbad Ganga Satluj Express train Journey Commencing on 19.08.2019 will be diverted to run via Firozpur-Moga-Ludhiana.

19415 Ahemadabad - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express train Journey Commencing on 18.08.2019 and 19225 Bathinda- Jammu Tawi Express train Journey Commencing on 19.08.2019 will be diverted to run via Firozpur- Ludhiana-Jalandhar City.

19108 Udhampur -Ahemadabad Janambhoomi Express and 19226 Jammu Tawi-Bathinda Express train Journey Commencing on 19.08.2019 will be diverted to run via Jalandhar Cant, Ludhiana- Firozpur.