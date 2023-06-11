Not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, This Is Google's India Rival Whom ChatGPT CEO Sam Altman Met; Check His Net Worth

There is no doubt that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the toast of the town and has been altering the tech dynamics more of recently. Amid this AI boom, at the centre of attention is Sam Altman, the CEO of ChatGPT. Be it India or any other country, everyone is aware of the potential that the AI has and this was reflected by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement as well when he met Altman recently. PM Modi said that the potential of AI in enhancing India`s tech ecosystem is indeed vast and that too among the youth in particular.

During his visit, Altman also addressed students and others at the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi). Altman had said that the company behind ChatGPT is not presently training GPT5 -- the successor to GPT4. However, among other personalities, Altman also met Rohan Verma, who is often touted as Google's India rival. Verma and Altman shared a dormitory during their time at Stanford University. Verma currently holds the position of executive director at MapmyIndia, a notable competitor of Google Maps in India. Demonstrating their amicable relationship, Verma took to Twitter to share a photograph featuring himself alongside Sam Altman, referring to him as his friend.

Who Is Rohan Verma?

At the young age of 19, Verma established himself as the Executive Director and CTO of MapmyIndia, where he spearheads the company's product, technology, and marketing efforts. Founded in 2004, MapmyIndia stands as India's pioneering interactive mapping portal. Verma's passion for this field stems from his parents' extensive work in constructing the digital map data repository of India, which they had been diligently building since the 1990s.

Verma pursued his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University, where his exceptional academic performance earned him the prestigious President's Award for Academic Excellence. Building upon his educational foundation, he went on to obtain an MBA from the esteemed London Business School. Outside of his professional endeavors, Verma finds joy in various hobbies and activities. He has a keen interest in traveling, dancing, and sports, which contribute to his well-rounded personality. Verma is happily married to Namrata, and together they have a son. They currently reside in the vibrant city of New Delhi.

Rohan Verma MapMyIndia Networth

Verma's company, MapmyIndia, has achieved significant market success with a market capitalization of Rs 6257 crore. The journey of creating digital maps began approximately two decades ago when Rakesh and Rashmi Verma, who happen to be Rohan's parents, embarked on this endeavor. In 2021, the company's remarkable growth led them to launch an Initial Public Offering (IPO), which resulted in a substantial increase in their net worth. As a result, their combined net worth surged to an impressive Rs 4400 crore.